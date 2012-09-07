This Week In Bots: The “Extreme Use” Of A Robot Workforce

We’re used to seeing quadrocopters perform feats of aerial acrobatics or coordinated dances in a strictly controlled lab environment, where position sensors can give them precision location info. But swarming quadrocopters outside the lab is trickier, and also more of a hint at their future real-life use. That makes this clip of a performance of 49 AscTec Hummingbird quadrocopters at night in Linz in Austria even more amazing, especially when you add in the fact it’s a record for coordinated flight of the vehicles. The son et lumiere show hints at a near future where swarming drones help with everything from surveillance to construction tasks.

Boston Dynamics is working on a robot modeled on a cheetah because of the stability of a four-legged robot platform combined with the extreme agility and speed a living cheetah can manage. Now, by tweaking the algorithm that controls its springy legs and back and boosting its power, BD has managed to increase its speed to set a new record of 28.3 miles an hour. This is a tiny bit faster than the official record for humans, set by Usain Bolt in 2009 with a 27.8 mph sprint during a 100m race. The lab prototype is the test bed for a future robot that’ll be untethered and capable of maneuvering at speed on outdoors surfaces–for military purposes, among others.

While the ecological benefits of solar photovoltaic power are well known, one big barrier to adoption for PV systems is that they can be expensive if required to be efficient. That’s because for maximum light-grabbing they have to be angled toward the sun both horizontally and vertically, and this requires motorized mounts on panels, adding to the cost. Robot maker QBotix has revealed a clever solution that fixes all this: An array of panels that are connected to a rail system and a single robot that zips up and down the array, constantly tweaking each panel’s angle before moving on. It’s zippy enough to adjust 200 panels, and the firm says it bumps up PV efficiency by 40% over static-plate installations.

NASA’s Oil Bot. A Norwegian company, Robotic Drilling Systems, has acquired a rather unusual new parter for its future plans for oil discovery and drilling–NASA. Specifically, the company’s signed an info-sharing agreement to see if there’s any technology on NASA’s remarkable Curiosity robot, even now roaming on Mars, that it could benefit from. Ultimately RDS foresees the intensive almost entirely mandraulic work on an oil rig being replaced with robotic systems, even to the point rigs will self-navigate to new drill sites.

Underwater Search Bot. Police in New Jersey have just been testing a new team member–the SeaBotix LBV-200-4. It’s a robot–well, technically a tiny remote controlled submarine–and it’s designed to help police in situations where divers would have a hard task locating underwater evidence or in dangerous situations. It can even see in otherwise zero-visibility situations via its sonar imaging system, and it has grasper tools so it can bring up items it finds underwater.

Robots Mess Up Hugo Awards. Robots of a different kind received really bad press this week: Copyright protection bots which monitor the internet for streaming video content that (potentially) violates rights-holders licenses. The online stream of the prestigious Hugo awards for science fiction was killed by a system–which may have been run by stream-provider Ustream–which decided that some TV clips used in the ceremony, completely legally, were infringing. Ustream then deemed it impossible to reactivate the feed.

We’ve covered the idea of highly robotized workforces recently, and it seems to have become something of a hot topic. Not long ago the New York Times tackled the issue in a long article that argued a “new wave of deft robots is changing global industry”.