LevelUp And Google Have An Actual Wallet War On Twitter

Oh, it’s on … Twitter. Earlier today, we wrote about LevelUp’s new NFC-supported hardware and CEO Seth Priebatsch’s search for a business model that can simultaneously benefit merchants, consumers, and the company itself. A few hours later, Google exec Mike Dudas, who works on mobile commerce products that include Google Wallet and Google Offers, took to Twitter to offer a skeptic’s take on LevelUp’s adoption potential, particularly by big businesses.

Fat chance that the $650 mil ad spending QSR puts this LevelUp doodad on their counter: fastcompany.com/3001068/how-le…. This is an SMB solution period — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) September 6, 2012

Dudas references Priebatsch’s recent business discussions with a major fast-food chain that spends $650 million a year on ads. He argued that LevelUp’s hardware solution for accepting mobile payments from customers was squarely meant for small- and medium-sized businesses. It’s certainly not an unreasonable claim–it’s difficult to imagine walking into a fast food chain and waving your smartphone at a flimsy countertop gadget to pay for your greasy goodies. But Priebatsch wasn’t convinced Google Wallet was the beloved alternative.

@mdudas You’re right. I’m sure they’ll “totally” use Google Wallet so all five of your users can pay with their phones. #lolz — Seth Priebatsch (@sethpriebatsch) September 6, 2012

@sethpriebatsch Where’d you get the 5 Google Wallet users stat? Doesn’t jive w/ internal figures: developers.google.com/in-app-payment… “tens of millions” — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) September 6, 2012

Google claims that tens of millions of people have Google Wallet accounts, but that sheds little light on how many people are actually using their Android phones to make real-world purchases.