Startups’ Missed Connections

Too many services and apps and their associated APIs are passing right by each other like strangers in the night. Why aren’t we seeing more mashups like Pinstagram (Pinterest + Instagram, get it?). Or more creative thinking around social networks, like the service created by the Financial Times at LinkedIn’s recent hack day, which lets users see where people in their network donated political dollars. We want to see these kinds of things pushed further, even outside of hackathons. Why isn’t Match.com smushing with Mint.com to discover love connections based on spending habits–sex and money, after all, are two of the biggest factors in relationships. Why isn’t Spotify partnering with Ticketmaster for live ticket purchasing?

At Ready Set Rocket, we’ve done plenty of work that takes advantage of APIs for infographics and interactive products (several for Fast Company). But we want to help advance more of these ideas between otherwise walled-off networks and services, and encourage opening APIs. So we’ve decided to float off these ideas and come up with concepts for what it all might look like. Of course, we’d like to win a few opportunities to build these things. But everybody wins if we start talking more about mashups in purely inspirational terms. So let’s get a few of these ideas mingling. Let’s play matchmaker.

Personal finances are often an uncomfortable subject–and mostly avoided early in relationships. Yet, sex and money are two of the most common reasons relationships fail. While an online dating site can’t guarantee physical chemistry, what if it could forecast financial chemistry?

That’s the idea behind this mashup. What if personal finance site Mint.com and dating site Match.com combined their platforms and data? Personal financial data, derived from credit card and bank account activity, could be visually illustrated in meaningful, big-picture ways for potential mates.

Potential matches could be suggested based upon verified spending habits or lifestyles inferred by spending patterns. Are you a spender? A saver? Do you love cooking (grocery bills) or eating out (lots of restaurant spending). Are you a sports enthusiast? Do you travel?

By leveraging financial data, Match.com could remove the biased nature of a person filling out a survey (answering how they think someone would want them to) and expose a visual snapshot of a person’s overall financial habits and their hobbies, interests, and lifestyle inferred from such data.