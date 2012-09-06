LinkedIn Introduces Alerts, Revamped Company Pages

LinkedIn is revamping their alerts system and company pages in an effort to make sure networkers, recruiters, and job hunters spend even more time on the site. Late last night, the social networking site launched Facebook-style notifications, which ping users when posts are liked, profiles are viewed, or invitations are accepted. Today, LinkedIn introduced a company pages revamp designed to highlight hiring opportunities and corporate news for large and small companies alike. According to LinkedIn vice president Jonathan Lister, the new company pages have been in beta stage for several months. The well-trafficked website has made a series of launches in recent months all aimed at increasing user engagement.