Fast Take: Amazon’s Smartphone

Rumors that Amazon was planning on entering the smartphone game have circulated for quite some time. Amazon’s operation, however, is very well locked down, so little real data leaks out ahead of its press events–and the relatively smallish scale of its operation means there’s less scrutiny on component leaks from China.

But now The Verge has heard from “multiple sources” that Amazon really is working on a phone, and that it’ll be shown to the press at Amazon’s event later today. It’s said to be unfinished, so it’s likely that we’ll simply get a teaser of what Amazon’s up to.

Below, we try to work out the details.

An Amazon smartphone makes great sense. Amazon has quickly upset the Android applecart in the U.S. with its Fire tablet, stealing a biggish chunk of the market (although trailing very far behind the iPad). The Fire is probably close to being a loss leader in terms of hardware, but because it is so very tightly leashed to Amazon’s content farms it works as a perfect revenue generator as users buy movies, apps, and books from Amazon’s store.

Expanding this business model to a phone would enable Amazon to sell many more apps, movies, and so on. Partly because right now the phone market is much bigger than the tablet market and possibly because they could sell the phone for even less than the Fire tablet.

Amazon’s amassed much expertise in hardware manufacturing in its Kindle line of e-readers, and more recently in the Fire tablet. Taking this expertise and making a smartphone would be relatively easy, and remember Apple spent time developing the iPad before pivoting its R&D process and making a phone.

Amazon also is said to have bought UpNext, a small U.S. startup that produced clever 3-D mapping tech as apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Map tech like this could augment raw map data from another provider to create a powerful navigation solution.