Ahead Of Amazon Event, Kobo Announces 3 New Devices

With a few hours to go before Amazon’s big L.A. event today, the air is thick with e-reader news. In the mix with the rumors and leaks about Amazon’s reveal is a solid announcement from competitor Kobo about three new devices it is bringing into the world.

The smallest of the newly expanded Kobo Family is a 5-inch e-reader, the Kobo Mini, which will cost $79.99. Slightly bigger is the Kobo Glo, a 6-incher that can be adjusted for reading in the dark (and reminds one of the Nook) and will have a price tag of $129.99. Last is the Kobo Arc, a 7-inch tablet that runs Ice Cream Sandwich, otherwise known as Android 4.0. Like other full-grown tablets, the Arc comes with speakers, a camera, and a mike built in. Two versions of the Arc will emerge before the year is out–an 8GB version for $199.99 and a 16GB model for $249.99.

All three of Kobo’s new products will join the original Kobo Touch at stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe in October.

