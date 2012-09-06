Big-Name Android Maker HTC Reports Weak Financial Results

Taiwanese firm HTC just reported its August revenues were NT$24 billion (about $804 million) which represents a slip from July’s $835 million. It also revealed that for the 8 month period January to August it made total unaudited revenues of NT$207.9 billion–around $7 billion. As TheNextWeb notes, this revenue slip represents bad news for HTC because it only managed to convert the billions it made in its second quarter to just $247 million in net income.

HTC’s figures could be read as a sign it’s struggling to compete against names like Samsung in the Android smartphone market. But the firm has evidently been embarking on a PR push in recent weeks, with its president of global sales and marketing noting his firm is “extremely bullish on Windows Phone 8” and “going big.” He also said that HTC’s marketing was going to adjust to try to follow an Apple-like strategy.

A leaked 5-inch HTC “phablet” very much in the mold of Samsung’s Galaxy Note has recently been seen. And the company has a big press event scheduled for September 19th, with the invite seeming to hint at Windows 8 devices.

