Zynga Launches Even More Social “FarmVille 2”

The second version of Zynga’s mammoth hit FarmVille goes live today. The farmyard setting is a familiar one, but FarmVille 2 brings in new characters and new controls. Players can invite their friends–“Farm Helpers”–to pitch in around the their farm, and get rewarded with accelerated farm growth when they do. Even the animals in FarmVille 2 got an upgrade, the creators say in a press release–they now respond to being “touched,” and like plants, can be grown and tended to for points. The game goes live today, and is available in 16 languages.