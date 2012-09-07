Reclaiming Coupons And The Company Vision

CEO Cheryl Yeoh ’s vision for CityPockets was being corrupted just months after the company launched. Originally conceived as a wallet for the growing number of daily deals sites, she changed course when an early investor convinced her that the “sure path” to success was to give merchants a way to get back in touch with customers who had already bought earlier deals.

“One of my naïve mistakes as an entrepreneur, [was] following too much of what investors wanted us to do,” said Yeoh, who had been crashing on a friend’s sofa and living on a $35 weekly food budget. “I was like ‘If I’m gonna suffer for this, I better suffer on my vision, my terms.’”

Those terms didn’t include contacting individual merchants, who were already being “bombarded” with offers from daily deal companies, and convincing them to sign up for a remarketing tool. They also didn’t constitute giving up the “entrepreneurial dream” to accept a buyout offer in December 2010 from Living Social for less than $1 million, an amount she saw as “not enough.”

So she went back to the original idea. CityPockets refocused on creating a website that would upload and organize people’s coupons from the growing number of daily deals websites–Groupon, Gilt City, Travel Zoo–and warn them when they were about to expire. And it expanded its services, launching a secondary market place so people could sell coupons they no longer planned to use. It also added apps for the iPhone and Android that would let consumers find instant deals on the go.

But that didn’t work either. At its peak it had only 50,000 users, about half the number she had projected. The problem, Yeoh discovered, was that the model didn’t lend itself to viral growth: No one wanted to brag to their friends about how many coupons they were buying, lest they appear addicted, or, presumably, advertise the fact that they had just saved 90% on yet another laser hair removal purchase. Plus investors love affair with the daily deals companies on which CityPockets depended was ending. Groupon’s stock price plunged by more than a quarter within a month of its November 4 close, according to data from Yahoo Finance. And earlier that month, Gilt City bought BuyWithMe, which acquired six smaller daily deal companies earlier in 2011, in what was widely viewed as a fire sale.

Not even all her employees thought the company was viable. Some became “very negative” about its prospects, posing a new threat to the company vision. She fired them. “You just don’t vocally criticize your product,” she said.

But she also knew that it was time to try something else. So, she thought, rather than ditch her dream, why not extend the daily deal website to more traditional forms of discounts?