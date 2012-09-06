4 Steps To Breakthrough Ideas

Chris Gentile was managing the design and engineering for advanced nuclear plants when his brothers asked him to help them with a different kind of engineering challenge: how to mass-produce holograms for use in toys. That challenge–which he solved, by the way, to thrill of millions of action-figure fans–reset his career’s course.

Gentile has since managed the R&D efforts of new technologies for toy products, theme parks, computer input devices, video games, 3-D web graphics technology, and virtual reality systems, along with their related consumer launch and marketing campaigns. These products have generated over $5.2 billion in retail sales.

You have likely come across some of his work. If you ever tried the Nintendo Power Glove, rode Disney World’s DisneyQuest (the first immersive virtual reality theme park ride) or watched Cablevision’s VOOM (the first all-HDTV cable channel), you have been a beneficiary of his technical creativity. Beyond these, his boardroom walls are filled with figurines, toys, software boxes, and more of his inventions.

So, when I got a chance to sit down with Gentile and pick his brain for a couple of hours, I felt like a young monk climbing the mountain to learn the secret. I’m sure in the two hours I had I did not divine the full formula, but here is what I learned about how to generate a profitable breakthrough idea:

Step 1: Change the question

Gentile was once asked by some researchers to help them figure out how they might commercialize robots they had been working on. When Gentile stepped into their lab, they eagerly walked him over to their robots that were swinging their arms in their best effort to mimic human movement. But Gentile got distracted by some computer screens across the room where he saw stick-figure depictions of the robots moving seamlessly. He asked, “What are those?” and learned that the researchers had developed software to read and depict their movement. Gentile’s eyes gleamed and he said, “Forget the robots!” He had changed the question from “How can we commercialize robots?” to “How can we commercialize the software?” The idea led to a new form of more realistic animation for video games and movies.

Step 2: Find a new metaphor

Like many great innovators, Gentile navigates the world through metaphors linking the physical and digital worlds, personal and work lives, fluidly through analogy. His newest project, Family iBoard, for example, is based on his view that Facebook has become like an annoying shopping mall, where anyone can enter your space, look at your pictures, poke you, and ask to be your friend. So Gentile has conceived of something better: your house under lock and key where only your family members can enter, sit together, and share the family photo album. Fully encrypted, your personal history–your pictures, birth certificate copies, and even family recipes–cannot be downloaded or shared unless you explicitly give permission first. The beauty of building your business around a new metaphor is that it creates a coherence no one else can copy. The core metaphor informs the thousands of small decisions that define your product and strategy.

Step 3: Reuse what you have

We associate invention with “new,” but often the most promising inventions repurpose the old. This concept is fundamental to the growth of great companies and central to one my favorite books on innovation, The Alchemy of Growth, which shows that great companies grow by leveraging assets they have built in old businesses to create new businesses. For example, Disney’s animation activities gave it access to characters, which gave it the content to build theme parks, which gave it the skills to go into hospitality. Gentile follows the same pattern.