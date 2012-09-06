9 Ways To Add Campaign-Trail Flourish To Your Next Presentation

It’s time to weave into your speech the unique elements that will land your message squarely in the hearts and minds of your listeners. Your goal is to craft a message that is memorable, influential, and effective. Now is the time you want to pique your prospects’ interests and curiosity and maybe even make them laugh.

First, consider the speech support. The goal of your support materials is to link your argument to examples and illustrations that make the point easy to understand. Speech supports have the power to boost your credibility and draw in your prospect’s attention.

One of the most effective speech supports is the anecdote or story. Most often, it’s a short, engaging tale that makes your point in an entertaining way. Other popular and useful speech supports include:

Analogy: A similarity between like features of two things, on which a comparison may be based. “A good public relations department is to a real estate agency as fuel is to a jet.”

Definition: The formal statement of the meaning or significance of a word, phrase, etc. “A speech, as defined by Webster’s, is the practice of oral communication.”

Statistics: The “collection, analysis, interpretation, and presentation” of huge quantities of numerical facts or data. “A recent survey suggests that adults actually remember 50 percent of what they hear in an oral presentation.”

Testimonial: A declaration certifying the value or excellence, etc., of a thing. “The New York Times named Bob the most reliable, consistent businessman in history.”

Hypothesis: A proposition set forth as an explanation for the occurrence of an event or trend. “Your company’s recent slump in ad sales may be due to a lack of energy and inspiration in your print and online teams.”

Second, consider the rhetorical device, a technique a speaker uses to evoke an emotional response. This tool is versatile and has the ability to enhance any presentation. Let’s take a look at a couple of rhetorical devices.

Alliteration is the excessive repetition of the sound of a particular letter within a sentence. “A bright, bilingual broker is just what your company needs to boost its bottom line!”

Anaphora is emphasizing words by repeating them at the beginning of neighboring clauses. This was a device employed by then Senator Barack Obama with great success, during the 2008 presidential campaign. Here is an example from his January 2008 New Hampshire primary speech:

“We can harness the ingenuity of farmers and scientists, citizens and entrepreneurs to free this nation from the tyranny of oil and save our planet from a point of no return. And when I am president of the United States, we will end this war in Iraq and bring our troops home. . . . We will end this war in Iraq. We will bring our troops home. We will finish the job–we will finish the job against Al Qaida in Afghanistan. We will care for our veterans. We will restore our moral standing in the world.”

His use of anaphora helped engage the audience and encouraged people to join in, some repeating each phrase at just the appropriate time in cadence with the speaker. As the message progressed, Obama created a sense of unity between himself and the audience.