If You Want Customers To Fork Over Private Data, Give Them Something Irresistible In Return

As more of their interactions move to digital platforms, consumers will also leave behind much more data about what they are interested in, since they will be visiting sites and consuming media that captures everything they do. This will give advertisers the opportunity to get to know them much better so we can tailor our offers and products accordingly.

Increased visibility into how consumers interact with your brand will also increase opportunities for interacting with them. We have seen the shift already. Marketing today is a lot less one-way and much more about engaging consumers through conversations, relationships, interactive entertainment, etc. This tends to involve many more interactions between consumer and brand, which again generates a lot more data.

The Internet works economically because of the effectiveness of the online ads, and that effectiveness is driven by the data that is collected and used to personalize the messages. No data gathering, no effective ads, no free content.

With all this data gathering, the privacy issue is hugely important. And without context, it can seem creepy to know that people are tracking your every move when you shop or interact with digital communications.

There might be “data walls,” like the pay walls that exist on certain sites, such as the Wall Street Journal‘s (wsj.com). If you go to that site, you can read the beginnings of most articles for free. To get the complete content, you need to sign up. Well, the same thing could happen at your favorite website. You would get limited access for free–and no information about you would be collected–but to have access to everything, you would have to agree to have data about you collected and used for targeting.

I do believe in a couple of years the privacy debate might fundamentally change. Whereas it is now very much about limiting the downsides of data collection, the focus in the future will be more on the advantages of having a well-detailed individual public profile and how companies can add a lot more value to our lives by knowing more about us.

This may sound Pollyannaish, but it is already happening. Millions of people allow Foursquare to capture real-time data about where they are geographically so they can get tips about things to explore in their immediate vicinity. Foursquare does not capture this data behind people’s backs. They do it openly, and people agree to take part because they can see the value. Mint.com, now part of Intuit, has a value proposition that says: “You tell us your financial situation in detail, and we will give you advice to help improve it.” Consumers find it so compelling, they eagerly provide their most intimate financial information so that Mint.com can help them optimize their personal finances.