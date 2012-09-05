Google Adds Traffic Updates And Navigation To Maps In India

Long time residents and newcomers have a little help navigating India’s main roads and backroads, with new directions and traffic updates added to Google Maps India. Google Maps Navigation and turn-by-turn directions are now available for “thousands of towns” across the country, Google says in a blog post. A bonus feature: Big roads in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others are being tracked for live traffic updates, reports.
