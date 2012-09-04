How Did They Know I Unfollowed Them On Twitter?

I had the experience recently of unfollowing someone on Twitter. He has about 800 followers, is following 400. A few days later, he unfollowed me. (I’ve had this experience several times in the past as well, which is why I checked.) My question is this: how did he know it was me? Barring him visiting my profile and noticing specifically, which is always a possibility, is there a tool you can use that alerts you who unfollows you? Or do people like that keep a list and crosscheck every time they lose a follow? This is something I’ve been wondering about for a while… thanks for your time! – Amélie

Dear Amélie,

There are quite a tools that will help a user monitor who unfollows them on Twitter. Here are four I’ve tried, so I know they are reliable:

* Followerwonk

* Who Unfollowed Me

* Qwitter

* NutshellMail

For some people, Twitter is a place of enlightenment, where the joys, sorrows, and intelligence of the world arrive on our personal screens faster than seismic waves (literally), a place where we may even make meaningful professional connections who help us do our jobs better.

For other people, Twitter is simply another weapon in their selfishness arsenal, a place where relationships are only as valuable as the other person’s ability to help them (or their career). I am being a little extreme, but only a little: case in point, #TeamFollowBack, the meaningless practice of promising to follow back all of one’s followers.

I don’t monitor my unfollows, so I don’t unfollow people who unfollow me on Twitter–and probably wouldn’t even if I knew they’d hit the unfollow button. I follow people because I find their tweets interesting or educational, not because I want them to follow me back and rack up my follower count. It turns out a great many people on Twitter share my approach: