5 Simple Rules For Better Branded Video

If you’re holding an iPhone, the tools to create compelling professional video are, remarkably, already in your hands. The market for them already exists online or in mobile. You already have an eager audience, conditioned not just to appreciate video, but more and more to expect it.

People are uploading 48 hours of video to YouTube every minute–the site now has more than 56 billion videos. Were NBC to try and replicate the content that YouTube has accumulated in just the past 5 years, they would have to continue to produce content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for 3,000 years.

The move to video is already happening. Yet if no one watches your video, then you’re wasting your time.

You need to be able to tell your story with moving images as with the written word. There is a grammar to video, as there is to writing.

Some basic rules for making compelling video for your business:

When I run seminars I tell people if they learn nothing else, learn this. Don’t move the camera when you are shooting. Ever. Just don’t do it. Hold each shot for a count of 10 seconds. Pretty much anyone can hold the camera still for 10 seconds, that’s why we don’t recommend tripods (unless you’re shooting architectural pieces or art on the wall).



Great video and movies are actually comprised of stills. Motion is in the edit. If you want an example of this, watch the shower scene from Psycho. Watch it frame by frame. You’ll notice that the camera never moves. If you don’t like Hitchcock, you’ll find this true in almost every film. There are moves, but they are carefully planned out. For the beginner, no moves. See also the famous shoot-out scene from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly or the open from James Bond: Quantum of Solace. It look like the camera is all over the place, but when reviewed shot by shot you can see it’s all still.

People have short attention spans. If the beginning is boring, they are not sticking around. Ever watch something online? Ever dump out of it before it was over? 40% of people dump out in the first 10 seconds. You have to reach out through the screen, grab them by the throat and say “Hey! This is really important! Pay attention!” If you save the goods for later, there will be no later–no one will be left to watch.