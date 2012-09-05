Best Practices In B2B PR

The balance of power in B2B public relations has shifted. No longer do the media hold all the cards, though they are still important influencers. Because the B2B public relations ecosystem is continuing to evolve so quickly, we are devoting some posts to B2B PR best practices and the changing face of the profession.

Our first post is an interview with Brian Kardon, CMO of Lattice Engines, a company he joined in June 2012 after a hugely successful four-year run at Eloqua, where he helped to grow the company from $20 million to $70 million in revenue. Before Eloqua, Brian served as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Forrester Research, where he helped to more than triple their revenues in five years.

WENDY MARX: What is your main objective with your public relations?

BRIAN KARDON: Every market has an ecosystem of influencers. The PR programs I have managed organize the influencers into tiers. For each tier, we design a communication program specific to that group–-frequency of communication, method (face-to-face, email, video conference, etc.), and messages. All influencers are not equal. It’s important to treat them differently. The top tier might get a monthly call from the CEO or me and a face to face meeting. The next tier might get quarterly briefings via telepresence and a monthly email.

It is critically important to continually engage with influencers, especially when you don’t need help. I have seen too many PR professionals pitch ideas to targets that they have not warmed up over the previous months or years.

It used to be that the influencers were a fairly concentrated group. Today, almost anyone can quickly become an influencer if they have a well-respected blog, newsletter, conference, or consulting practice. In the tech space, the dominance of Forrester, Gartner, and IDC has been eroded by new influencers like Altimeter and Constellation.

Do you see B2B public relations as a way to generate leads? If so, how?

I have never used PR to generate leads. I use it to generate awareness, change perceptions, and build the top of the funnel. I come from a very metrics-driven culture–at Forrester, Eloqua, and now Lattice Engines We measure PR in lots of ways, but seldom from a lead gen point of view.

Can you provide a few ways you measure PR

Is there a way we are NOT measuring PR? I look at web traffic, number of inbound links, ratio of new to repeat visitors, branded searches, fans, followers, tweets, retweets, comments to posts, likes… you name it. From my experience, the most important part is consistency of measurement. When you use the same metrics over many periods in a consistent way, you can see patterns and trends that lead to better insight into what’s working and what isn’t.