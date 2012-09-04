Nokia Launches A Free Music App For Lumia Phones

Nokia is announcing a new free music service in the U.S. The new Nokia Music app is currently limited to two of the Lumia models sold in the U.S.–the Lumia 710 and Lumia 900. On those devices, a list of 150 pre-curated playlists are available on and offline, without ads, which puts the service in competition with paid mobile music services offered by Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, and more. The tradeoff for the free, uninterrupted Nokia experience is that you can’t pick individual tracks–although the service will mix you a custom playlist, separate from the presets, based on your artist preferences. This announcement comes a day before Nokia is expected to expand its Lumia line with a new range of phones at an event tomorrow.