1 Million Apple Device IDs Obtained By Hacker From FBI Computer, Then Leaked

According to hacker group AntiSec it obtained access to an FBI laptop during March, and among the various files they acquired was one of over 12 million Unique Device Identifier (UDID) codes for Apple devices. TheNextWeb reports that alongside the data was an incomplete list of user names and other personally identifying information including cell phone numbers and addresses.

The hackers have now released a “cleaned” version of this list, with just one million UDIDs. AntiSec says it hacked the laptop using a previously known Java vulnerability.

