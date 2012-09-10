Meet The Guy Who Whittled Dr Pepper Down To 10 Calories

For the past six years, Thomas has served as executive vice president, research and development for the Dr Pepper Snapple Group. That means he oversees all aspects of the company’s research and development, including the esoteric reaches of analytical chemistry, microbiology, and functional ingredient technology. It also means he is one of a trusted few who actually knows all 23 flavors in the country’s oldest soft drink, Dr Pepper. (The formula’s in a vault. He could tell you but then he’d have to kill you.)

David Thomas, PhD

From its humble beginnings in a Waco, Texas drugstore soda fountain back in 1885, Dr Pepper Snapple Group now boasts a portfolio well beyond its namesake, with more than 50 brands and hundreds of flavors of fizzy drinks, along with an array of juices, teas, waters, and cocktail mixers. It’s now the number one flavored carbonated soft drink company in the U.S. with $5.9 billion in net sales in North America alone last year.

But innovation continues to be top of mind at the company, says Thomas–and has been for over a century. Dr Pepper was introduced to nearly 20 million attendees of the 1904 World’s Fair Exposition in St. Louis (an auspicious launch alongside ice cream cones, hamburgers, and hot dogs on buns). It now focuses 42% of its “innovation pipeline” on health and wellness, and spent more than $70 million to promote its diet and “better-for-you” products in 2011.

Three years before Mayor Bloomberg declared war on supersized soft drinks in New York City, Thomas says he saw an inflection point ahead. That’s when this die-hard Dr Pepper fan (A&W Root Beer runs a close second) says he recognized a sea change in obesity rates. Medical research indicates that daily soda consumption, both fully sugared and diet drinks, were contributing to unprecedented weight gain and type 2 diabetes in adults and children.

Thomas also observed that there was a “white space” between regular soda and its diet counterpart. “Diet Dr Pepper is great, and close to regular Dr Pepper, but there were a few challenges. One is the aftertaste and the other is the overall impact in the mouth,” he explains. In other words, sipping a diet soda often means sacrificing a bolder, more sugary blast in favor of a more watered-down zero-calorie slurp that leaves a distinct flavor after it’s consumed, thanks to artificial sweeteners.

“You can’t just take out all the sugar and replace it without rebuilding [the drink] from a flavor technology point of view,” Thomas says. So he tasked his team with building a blend of sweeteners as well as adjusting flavors to mimic the original “well roundedness” of Dr Pepper’s original recipe.