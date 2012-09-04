3 Ways To Become An Authoritative Leader, Even If You’re Under 30

I started and sold my first company, ChiTown Deals, before most of my peers had finished college. Not only did I have to secure investors and convince others of the profitability of a “group coupon” before sites like Groupon became well known, but I had to prove myself as a leader despite being under the age of 25.

Young entrepreneurs–myself included–can be seen as having a lack of professional experience; however, many are turning that idea on its head through a combination of hard work, knowledge, and confidence, paired with results. Here’s how they do it.

Whether you are starting your own company or working your way up at someone else’s, establishing yourself as a leader is important. Young leaders need to find the right balance when interacting with co-workers, which can be a concern whether they are older than you are or the same age. Remember that you all bring your own specific skill set to the team. “Broadcast the fact that you have expertise in your domain,” advises Emerson Spartz, CEO of Spartz Media, who started popular Harry Potter site MuggleNet over a decade ago at the age of 12. “Too many people hope that their expertise will become apparent to those who do business with them, and that’s simply naive. Whether or not it’s fair, people will judge you because of your age, so you need to be up front about where you can contribute value and what you have done to deserve their respect.”

There is a learning curve when entering into the professional world, especially when you suddenly have a team of people under you. The common thread among many of the professionals interviewed was that twentysomething leaders need to be open to changing approaches based on what does–and doesn’t–work.

Joel Gross, founder and CEO of Coalition Technologies, adds that while critiquing superior’s leadership style can be easy, putting those same critiques into practice when the roles are reversed is not. “In the beginning it was my way or the highway when it came to making policy decisions or any decision in the company. I have had to realize that I am not an expert in all things,” says Gross. “Listening to what [your co-workers and clients] have to say, and if necessary, implementing a change is one of the best things you can do to earn authority and respect from co-workers and clients.”

In addition to being adaptable in your practices, Evan Bailyn, who started his first company at 23 and currently runs First Page Sage, adds, “No matter your age, if you project a sense of confidence, professionalism, and single-mindedness about getting your job done, employees see you as a ‘boss.’ If you seem unsure about how to regard them, they can sense it in a minute.”

While creating a name for yourself at work is a good first step, don’t stop there: Continually work to gain experience outside of the office including networking and taking public speaking opportunities. “By giving presentations, guest lecturing, [and] doing interviews, you can rehearse and better handle situations with clients and co-workers,” says HERO|farm‘s cofounder Shaun Walker, noting that networking and being an active presence in the community and networking to increase recognition is also vital. The company’s CEO Reid Stone adds, “The more you put yourself out there and are seen, the more name recognition you earn. Your age pretty much becomes a non-issue as you have earned that incredibly important third-party validation.”