10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Night Owls, Facebook Voyeurs, And More

This week from Fast Company: Tweet more to increase productivity; work after the sun goes down; and make sure you are only working four days a week in the summer. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. What Successful Night Owls Get Done Before Bed
Fast Company
Night owls may not get the worms, but they can slay the bigger prey without any distractions.
37signals Earns Millions Each Year. Its CEO’s Model? His Cleaning Lady
Fast Company
37signals’s Jason Fried explains the right (and wrong) way to run a business.
A Hyper Cool (And Controversial) Rebranding For American Airlines
Co.Design
Check out American Airlines’s elegant rebranding.
The $1.3 Trillion Price Of Not Tweeting At Work
Fast Company
The road to success starts with 140 characters.
A Top Nike Designer Rebrands Game Of Thrones
Co.Design
Nike joins in the game of thrones.
On Facebook Voyeurism
Fast Company
Anjali Mullany breaks down the dynamics of the Facebook stalk.
Hobbs, New Mexico, Home Of A Failed $1 Billion Ghost Town, Conducts Another Grand Experiment
Fast Company
Hobbs continues to be a hotbed of progressive energy innovation, despite the weak economy.
Infographic: How To Make Every Coffee Drink You Ever Wanted
Co.Design
That barista’s got nothin’ on you.
9. Working Out Doesn’t Just Make You Stronger, It Makes You Smarter
Co.Exist
Intellectuals, it’s time for you to hit the gym as well.
No Articles, Just Playboy’s Best Covers
Co.Create
This needs no explanation…
