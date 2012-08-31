advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Night Owls, Facebook Voyeurs, And More

Here are the most read stories this week from Fast Company, Co.Create, Co.Design, Co.Lead, and Co.Exist.

By Dan Asadorian2 minute Read

This week from Fast Company: Tweet more to increase productivity; work after the sun goes down; and make sure you are only working four days a week in the summer. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

advertisement
Owl

1. What Successful Night Owls Get Done Before Bed

Fast Company

Night owls may not get the worms, but they can slay the bigger prey without any distractions.

Cleaning

2.

37signals Earns Millions Each Year. Its CEO’s Model? His Cleaning Lady

Fast Company

37signals’s Jason Fried explains the right (and wrong) way to run a business.

American Airlines Branding

3.

A Hyper Cool (And Controversial) Rebranding For American Airlines

Co.Design

Check out American Airlines’s elegant rebranding.

Twitter

4.

The $1.3 Trillion Price Of Not Tweeting At Work

Fast Company

The road to success starts with 140 characters.

Nike Game Of Thrones

5.

A Top Nike Designer Rebrands Game Of Thrones

Co.Design

Nike joins in the game of thrones.

Facebook Stalk

6.

On Facebook Voyeurism

Fast Company

Anjali Mullany breaks down the dynamics of the Facebook stalk.

Hobbs, NM

7.

Hobbs, New Mexico, Home Of A Failed $1 Billion Ghost Town, Conducts Another Grand Experiment

Fast Company

Hobbs continues to be a hotbed of progressive energy innovation, despite the weak economy.

Coffee Infographic

8.

Infographic: How To Make Every Coffee Drink You Ever Wanted

Co.Design

That barista’s got nothin’ on you.

Jumping Rope

9. Working Out Doesn’t Just Make You Stronger, It Makes You Smarter

Co.Exist

Intellectuals, it’s time for you to hit the gym as well.

10.

No Articles, Just Playboy’s Best Covers

Co.Create

This needs no explanation…

Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly

newsletters.

Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life