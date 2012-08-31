advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple Faces Minor Patent Loss Against Samsung In Japan

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

A judge in Japan has dismissed a single-patent infringement case that Apple filed against Samsung. The patent is related to the ability of mobile devices to sync video and music with servers, Bloomberg reports.

This single-patent victory for Samsung is tiny compared to the landslide victory that Apple won at a California court last week. According to that ruling, Samsung owes Apple a little over $1 billion in damages. Apple has submitted a list of eight Samsung smartphones it wants banned in the U.S., and a hearing for that request will take place on September 20.

To keep up with news through the day, visit our Fast Feed page.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life