Apple Faces Minor Patent Loss Against Samsung In Japan

A judge in Japan has dismissed a single-patent infringement case that Apple filed against Samsung. The patent is related to the ability of mobile devices to sync video and music with servers, Bloomberg reports.

This single-patent victory for Samsung is tiny compared to the landslide victory that Apple won at a California court last week. According to that ruling, Samsung owes Apple a little over $1 billion in damages. Apple has submitted a list of eight Samsung smartphones it wants banned in the U.S., and a hearing for that request will take place on September 20.

