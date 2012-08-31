How To Change Careers Completely–And Write Yourself A Happy Ending

Dayna Lorentz was an up-and-coming young lawyer in New York City when she realized her passion lay elsewhere. Unlike most people, she did something about it, going back to school–yet again–for an MFA in creative writing. Just a few years after starting on this new path, Lorentz’s trilogy for young readers called Dogs of the Drowned City , about a group of dogs surviving in the wake of a Katrina-like hurricane in Miami, was published by Scholastic in the spring. A month later, Penguin published her young adult novel No Safety in Numbers , about a bioterror attack in a suburban shopping mall; Kirkus Reviews called it an “engrossing thriller.” Now living with her family and dogs in Vermont, Lorentz spoke with Fast Company about her learning process, the necessity of extending stories beyond the page, and how the YA category is saving the book. FAST COMPANY: What prompted you to leave law and take a chance on something as crazy as writing books for teens?

DAYNA LORENTZ

DAYNA LORENTZ: After finishing law school at Fordham, I started working at Debevoise & Plimpton, a great international law firm doing criminal defense and product-liability litigation mostly. I did that for a couple of years and then got a clerkship in federal court. One of my co-clerks was this incredibly smart, talented guy who would get to work in the morning and read all the circuit court opinions that had just been released, the SCOTUS blogs about all the clerks working for the Supreme Court justices, and stuff like that. He had this intense passion for being a lawyer. He was in his element–you could just see that. And I remember talking about this with a friend of mine from college who was also a law clerk. She said, “You don’t need to be like that to be a lawyer.”

But I felt that if was going to be a lawyer, that’s the kind of lawyer I wanted to be. I want to be a person who’s getting up in the morning and is psyched. The law is a fantastic place for people who want to be doing that, but I realized that what I wanted to be doing was telling stories. I had been doing some writing on the side, but like many people, I had convinced myself that this wasn’t something I could do as a real job. But now I started pursuing it more seriously–going to workshops, taking classes, trying to understand what was going on in the industry.

There’s a lot of debate about the value of creative writing programs–and there are plenty of programs out there that really just take advantage of people. How did you find good classes and teachers?

I asked for recommendations from a few connections I had in the writing world and used those connections to find good path, so I wasn’t going to be scammed or ripped or in a program that wasn’t going to do anything for me. I definitely didn’t go with any fly-by-night operations. While I was clerking, I took a Gotham Writers Workshop online. It was totally basic, but I was finally given feedback on my work–I’d never really taken a creative writing class before. I took a yearlong novel writing workshop at the 92d Street Y, which was awesome, and I did some great summer conferences. Finally, after all this fantastic exposure, I decided to apply to MFA programs, but only nonresidential ones. My husband had a stable job teaching at a private school, which gave us insurance, and we had an apartment in Riverdale, plus three pets– I wasn’t going to uproot us so I could move for school.



How does a nonresidential program compare to “real” school?

I did the Bennington College program, and it was a really incredible experience. You do work on your own and every six months you show up for 10 days, and it's super-intensive. It was certainly not 100 percent "rah-rah, you're awesome"–it was really much more of an opportunity for me to get a sense of what I needed to work on. For one thing, I felt woefully under read. This program really stressed reading–you need to read 100 books to graduate. That really improved my writing, reading all these books–good, bad, stuff I never would have read on my own. It gave me exposure to lots of options for what you could do.

When did you start focusing on writing for young people rather than adults?

My MFA is in adult literature. But I didn’t feel like I was really successful in my adult stories–they didn’t seem to be hitting with my teachers and fellow students. The stories that did seem to land with them were stories where I was writing about children and teenagers. That felt like a point of view that was really speaking for me. Also around this transition time I discovered–late to the game–YA literature. A very good friend of mine was a children’s book publisher at HarperCollins, and we started a YA reading group with a couple of friends. In children’s and especially in YA, there were these really expansive, explosive ideas about alternative structures, playing around with what you could do and call it a novel. We read books like Monster by Walter Dean Myers–a screenplay slash journal slash sort of photo-essay–and Speak, which has aspects of play and screenplay in the text. It was exciting to me that you could do these things with form and voices and that publishers were interested in work like that.



Did you have a particular book in your head that you wanted to write? Or did you just want to write books?

It’s never been like I’ve had just one burning idea for the book I have to write. I come across stories I want to tell. And I think that if you want to be a writer and make this a career, you can’t come to it with just one idea. I’ve now worked with two editors at two publishing houses, and almost the first question they both asked me was, “What else do you have?” A friend who’s an editor said to me that the first big thing is finishing a book, but the next big thing is also having other books to finish. If you want this to be a career, I think that has to be your mind-set. It’s especially important in the children’s and YA market, where your readership is going to age out. If you wait four years between books, your readers are going to change dramatically, so the pressure is on to produce. Kids fall in love with characters, and they want the next book right now, which explains the popularity of series and the trilogy.