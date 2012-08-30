Quick, Write This Down: Notebook Maker Moleskine Goes From Analog To Digital

To a certain app-happy, tech-savvy bunch, the question seems like a joke. Wrote? As in with a pen? On a Galaxy Note or something?

But Moleskine, a company that supplies analog-loving creatives with their beloved paper notebooks, isn’t sweating the tech.

Instead of reacting to the digital revolution with the panic of the music or photo industry, Moleskine just launched a partnership with Evernote, a firm that specializes in digital note taking and archiving. It doesn’t dilute Moleskine’s core identity as a notebook maker. Instead, it’s a special-edition paper notebook that has carefully inked lines that make it easy to digitize your scribblings into an Evernote entry when scanned by your phone or tablet’s camera.

And you thought Evernote and Moleskine were like cats and dogs. In fact, Marco Beghin, president of Moleskine America tells Fast Company it was a blast to work with Evernote: “Evernote has always been a friend of ours. We’ve always looked at each other since they were formed. [Working with them] was a fantastic experience, even during the recent event thanks to their confidence and support. It was a natural partnership, and we both trusted it was possible.”

Moleskine has set up a new digital team to tackle developments just like this, and the Evernote collaboration is its first product. The team is part of a bigger strategy, according to Beghin: “The partnership with Evernote is the first project that’s part of a bigger analog-digital vision we have. This is really related to transferring content from place to place–it’s this content being moved from analog to digital and vice versa that we really want to focus on, with the values our brand stands for.”

Far from being cause for concern, Beghin argued that the transition from analog to digital is a great opportunity for his company: “By observing our public, and ourselves, we realize of course that we’re highly digitalized. And we’ve seen that the job of going back and forth from analog to digital is not that easy. So the partnership with Evernote has a focus on positioning the brand on our fans who are digitalized.”