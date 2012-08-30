Catch New Customers With “Moneyball Marketing”

To be honest, I’ve been feeling guilty lately, a bit like a cheat, enjoying my Daily Show and Rookie Blue but skipping those commercials that well-intentioned advertising creatives slaved away designing. I worry how Jon Stewart will get paid if I don’t sit through his advertisements. Yet I still hit Fast Forward as I hunt for the next laugh.

How can marketers make it today, in a world of hundreds of devices sourcing thousands of channels? How will the Wall Street Journal survive, when each time I open its pages it gives me news I read yesterday morning on Google Currents? Fragmentation, proliferation, and the free flow of information have complicated the once-simple job of marketers.

Luckily, some people have figured out how to thrive in the new world, and I got a chance to speak to one of them: Larry Popelka, author of one of my favorite innovation columns on Bloomberg Businessweek and author of the just-released book, Moneyball Marketing.

Larry has spent the last two and half decades helping brands navigate the evolving challenge of reaching and winning new customers. In his book, he outlines a new approach, packed with practical tactics, that smart companies like Netflix and Red Bull are applying to outmaneuver slower-moving industry incumbents. If acquiring new customers is something your business desires, I highly recommend you pick up the book. In the meantime, here is my super-synthesized synopsis.

The calculus has changed.

Your company’s revenue growth depends on three key metrics: (a) conversion rate (the cost to acquire a customer), (b) retention rate (your ability to retain a customer), and (c) revenue per shopper. All three are facing disruption. When advertising was about spending millions on Super Bowl ads, for example, companies were happy with a conversion rate of 0.01%. But by targeting messages cleverly, smart marketers can achieve conversion rates of 5%. Diapers.com, for example, doesn’t advertise on TV and can instead place offers on specific websites and searches to directly reach mothers of young children.

Let them laugh.