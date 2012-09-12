Coursera May Very Well School Us All With Added Universities And Soaring Enrollment

As this summer’s controversy over the firing and reinstatement of University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan underlined, academia is feeling serious pressure to innovate. Offering free massive open online courses is becoming a popular experiment for top universities. Coursera, the online education platform we covered in September’s “The Coursera Effect,” recently announced a major expansion: In addition to its original four partners (University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, University of Michigan, and Stanford), the company will now offer courses from professors at 12 additional universities, including Duke, Georgia Tech, and Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Since Coursera’s launch in April, enrollment has climbed to 1.5 million.