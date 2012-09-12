Majora Carter Fosters A Startup Culture In The South Bronx

Majora Carter, founder of the not-for-profit Sustainable South Bronx and one of 2010’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, continues to innovate north of Manhattan. Carter recently announced plans to launch Startup Box: South Bronx, a not-for-profit tech incubator that will bring technology, design, and entrepreneurship programs to the neighborhood’s youth, and connect the area to New York’s burgeoning tech community. “There is a dramatic shortage of engineering talent in the U.S. labor force, and we want to fill that gap with people who could otherwise end up in the criminal justice and welfare systems,” says Carter. “Places like the South Bronx have a lot of talent, but most of it leaves or is never nurtured into something positive. Opportunities make all the difference.”