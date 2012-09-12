Majora Carter Fosters A Startup Culture In The South Bronx

Majora Carter, founder of the not-for-profit Sustainable South Bronx and one of 2010’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, continues to innovate north of Manhattan. Carter recently announced plans to launch Startup Box: South Bronx, a not-for-profit tech incubator that will bring technology, design, and entrepreneurship programs to the neighborhood’s youth, and connect the area to New York’s burgeoning tech community. “There is a dramatic shortage of engineering talent in the U.S. labor force, and we want to fill that gap with people who could otherwise end up in the criminal justice and welfare systems,” says Carter. “Places like the South Bronx have a lot of talent, but most of it leaves or is never nurtured into something positive. Opportunities make all the difference.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens