Reader’s Feedback: July/August 2012

It’s commendable to consider the plight of women among the impoverished 2 billion human beings whose lives keep getting meaner, but the organizations involved in the efforts described in “The League of Extraordinary Women”–from Goldman Sachs to Coca-Cola to the U.S. State Department–have fairly dirty hands when it comes to the state of the poor in the developing world. Enabling women as microentrepreneurs is not a new concept; for decades it has been a more innocent form of capitalism used to liberate humans from poverty and cultural oppression. I do not see what this “league” has accomplished that is notably different, except to place more emphasis on leveraging connections. What this article describes is colonialism in a new frock.

Bob Jacobson

Tucson, Arizona

This isn’t about these individual women or their affiliations; this is about how a group is using the resources available to them to improve the lives of others. It’s about looking inward and asking, “What am I doing with my life? Will the world be better off after me?” So, what are you doing with your life?

Bridget Sexauer

Seattle

As a young professional woman in the advertising industry, I notice the incredible lack of female representation in the field, even though women are responsible for 85% of all consumer purchases. This story was inspiring and encourages women to dream big, do big, and accomplish big.

Megan VanDerSnick

Lake Mary, Florida

“If you educate a woman, you educate a nation.” Therefore, empowering women is like em-powering the world #ImWithTheLeague

@KhusaafMan

#ImWithTheLeague because my wife is a small business owner and I think she kicks a@#.

@danielroyer