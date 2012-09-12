The Recommender: Ben Smith, Susan McCue, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Peter Phillips
SVP/GM, Marvel Digital Media
Songza: “This is a strong entry in the crowded music-streaming category. It has curated playlists and social features such as community-generated mixtapes.”
Google Earth: “I still believe it’s the best. It’s like taking a vacation through your device, no passport required.”
Ben Smith
Editor, BuzzFeed
Burn Notice: “My wife and I are addicted. It ignited this residual James Bond addiction from our adolescence, even though it’s a poor man’s James Bond.”
UrbanSitter.com: “This is a very clever use of Facebook as an identity service that rationalizes the babysitter market.”
Nina Tandon
TED senior fellow
Genspace: “This Brooklyn lab is bringing biotechnology to the community right here in New York with a maker attitude. Biotechnology is the information technology of the future. Genspace is doing the public a huge service.”
Jay Galluzzo
Cofounder, Flywheel Sports
Girls: “I spent my postcollege years living in a walk-up in New York. I love the way this HBO series presents the somewhat-true experience today.”
What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, by Haruki Murakami:
“Despite my promise to my wife (and knees), I’m training for another marathon. This book puts me in the right frame of mind.”
Susan McCue
President, Message Global
Che, by Jon Lee Anderson, and Gandhi, by Yogesh Chadha: “Che and Gandhi obviously took different paths of resistance and nonresistance for social justice. It would be interesting to walk alongside each at the same time.”
Roberta Chinsky Matuson
President, Human Resource Solutions
What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, by Marshall Goldsmith: “This is a must-read for those interested in reaching the next level of leadership. It can make the workplace a much happier place.”
The Big C: “The lead character on this Showtime series lives life like tomorrow is her last day on this planet. Watching always reminds me to live my life to the fullest.”
Erin Ganju
CEO, Room to Read
Third Billion Campaign: “This decade-long global alliance is focused on investing in the 860 million women who were denied the education and support they need to take part in the emerging global economy.”
Aaron Levie
CEO, Box
Seeing What’s Next, by Clayton Christensen: “For anyone who’s a fan of The Innovator’s Dilemma, this lesser-known book provides a predictive model for determining what types of technologies will be disruptive and which ones might not.”
Blue Ocean Strategy, by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne: “I try to reread this every now and then to be reminded that you can always find new ways to approach what your customers value to stay competitive.”
Photos courtesy of Buzzfeed (Smith), Robert Leslie (Tandon), Sergio Villareal (Ganju)