Conference Calendar: October 2012

2: Apps World , London The app-eratti gather for a two-day summit of events and workshops. The first-ever Appsters Awards will recognize industry trailblazers. Rate: 12

3: SXSW Eco, Austin

Environmentalists and green pioneers from the public, private, and academic sectors talk global sustainability at this three-day conference.

Rate: 8

4: Women’s Business Conference 2012, Louisville, Kentucky

Female business owners connect on work-life issues and leadership training.

Rate: 12

9: AIGA Design for Social Value Conference, San Francisco

At this two-day event, designers, creative directors, and leaders from a variety of industries share their insights on using design to foster social change.

Rate: 11

14: American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Meeting, Chicago

Author Rebecca Skloot gives the keynote speech at this five-day gathering, the world’s largest, of pharmaceutical scientists.

Rate: 12

19: Playful 2012, London

Put on your game face and have fun. Creatives, comics, and gamers talk about playing well with others.

Rate: 8

22: FailCon, San Francisco

Try and try again. Commiserate with entrepreneurs, developers, and designers as they dissect their failures and retool for success.

Rate: 11