Can GreenLight Collectibles Sell “Twilight” To Men Using Toy Cars?

Allow us to generalize : Girls love Twilight, and boys love toy cars. So will this month’s launch of a line of toy cars based on the Twilight films sell? We’ll soon find out, though the folks at GreenLight Collectibles seem confident in the ploy. If it works out well, the possibilities for other movie studios are endless. We humbly suggest starting with these classics.

Girls Love: Titanic

Boys Want: A poster of Jack’s sketch of Rose. Obviously.

Girls Love: Say Anything

Boys Want: A killer stereo system that Lloyd would be proud of.

Boys Love: Lord of the Rings

Girls Want: A jewelry set with a ring, crown, and pendant.

Boys Love: Goodfellas

Girls Want: A no-frills kitchen set, inspired by the prison dining room.

Illustrations by Andrew Roberts