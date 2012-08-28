advertisement
Why Many Startups Are All Pivot, No Passion

By Erin Schulte1 minute Read

None of the Y Combinator or Lean Startup companies seem destined to change the world (or, significantly, employ many people); instead of being ‘built to last,’ these firms seem ‘built to be acquired by Google.’

