Fast Company Is Looking For A Creative Services Manager

Fast Company seeks a Creative Services Manager to oversee the execution of integrated, advertiser-related marketing programs. Working in tandem with our Digital Project Manager, you will be responsible for important partnerships including, but not limited to:

Events: Brand experiences at signature events, advertiser-driven merchandising events, Fast Company/advertiser integrations at partnerships events, etc.

Custom Content Development: In-book/online advertorials, custom videos, etc.

Marketing/Promotion of Sponsored Programs/Events: Print announcements, email blasts, audience development, etc.

Responsibilities Include: Managing and maintaining the overall aesthetic and tone of the Fast Company brand across program elements while satisfying advertiser needs and enhancing the Fast Company experience for magazine readers, website users, and event attendees.

Job Requirements: Creative thinker; Detail oriented; Precise/persuasive writing skills; Clear communication and presentation skills; Expertise with Microsoft Office and adept in learning new software programs; Good with numbers; Awareness of current culture and trends as they relate to Fast Company; Willingness to travel (some events fall on evenings and on weekends); Desire to take ownership of projects.

For immediate consideration please email you cover letter and resume to: mmerwin at mansueto.com

EOE

