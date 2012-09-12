Hendrick’s, Dole, And Sauza Bring Brands On The Road

Nothing spreads brand cheer like… a good old-fashioned American road trip? Hendrick’s Gin reaches the terminus of a cross-country voyage this month, but it wasn’t the only one crowding the roadways this year. Gimmicks, start your engines.

1. Hendrick’s Voyages Into the Unusual tour:

Hendrick’s played to the locals by creating a city-specific Traveling Punch at each stop, using local and in-season ingredients such as peaches in Houston and blueberries in San Francisco.

2. Sauza’s Regional Rescue tour: To target female consumers, the tequila brand drove a blue fire truck across the country, filled with hunky firemen who charmed ladies with random acts of kindness and, of course, plenty of tequila samples.

3. Dole’s Shake It Up! Summer Tour: A 35-foot trailer hit eight cities, offering Fruit Smoothie Shakers to parents and kids. To promote healthy eating and activity, Zumba classes sponsored by Dole got the crowds moving.

Illustration by Peter Oumanski