Undercurrent Tracks Our Biggest Scorers In Microblogging

By Skylar Bergl1 minute Read

With more than 66 million blogs, Tumblr has more users and posts than any similar platform–but its infinite scroll design makes it nearly impossible to gather analytics on readers’ habits. New York startup Undercurrent aims to track engagement with its new tool, Numblr. To see which kind of content scores in microblogging, we asked the company to investigate Fast Company‘s Tumblr. The stats:

