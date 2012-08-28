When Will The Smartphone Really Replace Your Wallet?

According to some recent stats from analytics firm Flurry, the smartphone–driven by iOS and Android–has become the fastest-adopted piece of consumer technology ever. Twice as fast as the Internet boom, three times faster than the recent social net boom, and ten times faster than the PC explosion in the 1980s. And that’s internationally, too. Built into this boom are the myriad forces working to replace your wallet with your smartphone.

It starts with Google Wallet. Thus far it’s been a fairly limited experiment that began in the U.S. and had very moderate goals. But yesterday Robin Dua, head of project management for Wallet at Google, spoke during a YouTube Q&A session and hinted that his Wallet may soon be expanding.

As well as its core wireless payment and loyalty card systems, Wallet may soon integrate ideas from Apple’s yet-to-be-released Passbook app and also act as a digital locker for your ID documents, boarding passes, concert tickets, and so on. Essentially Google’s taking aim at replacing all that plastic and paper documentation you carry around to identify yourself to merchants and other entities, and integrating their digital replacements directly into its own service. It’ll make money from this likely by profiling you for ads or extracting a small transaction fee per payment or by other more subtle means.

Apple revealed Passbook earlier this year pretty quietly, although there was a lot of positivity about the idea (and a couple of justifiable quibbles). It is not a digital payments service, but it is designed to do all those things Google now wants Wallet to do. Coming with Apple’s signature easy-use UI, it has the potential to appeal to dutiful iOS users.

Then there are the rumors suggesting Apple would add a mobile payments option to Passbook at some point–it’s got the international influence, money, and bravado to try to revolutionize digital payments. Apple also has strict control over its device’s physical properties–an advantage over Google, which only really “controls” the Nexus range of Android devices.

And a freshly granted patent tells us that Apple is very much investigating how it could make mobile payments work frictionlessly in the real world. As AppleInsider.com points out the patent for “motion-based payment confirmation” looks a bit innocuous, until you realize that if it were integrated into an iPhone with NFC, it would create a very interesting payments solution. It’s Apple trying to make digital payments more meaningful with a natural user interface design. For example, by moving graphical elements on the iPhone touchscreen, you could approve a sum of money to be paid to a recipient. But it also allows for physical motion of the phone as a confirmation gesture–perhaps a hand movement like deliberately moving the digital cash pile from your phone to a merchant’s cash register or so on.