Foxconn International Holding Reports $226 Million Loss

Financial troubles hitting electronics companies that aren’t named Apple are trickling down the supply chain. Foxconn International Holding, the world’s biggest maker of cellphone innards, is reporting a net loss of $226 million for the first half of this year. That’s a big slide from the $17 million loss the company reported last year, and its biggest loss since it was established in 2005, Reuters reports. FIH is a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, the parent company that assembles Apple products like iPhones and iPads. FIH however is involved in the manufacture of electronics for Apple’s rivals like struggling cell phone maker Nokia.