Everything Everywhere And MasterCard Hatch Mobile Payments Plan In the U.K.

Everything Everywhere and MasterCard are masterminding a new payments operation in the U.K.

EE is a joint venture between T-Mobile and Orange networks–forming the largest network operator in the U.K.–and with MasterCard’s help will offer a contactless payment feature to its customers, usable at initially 100,000 stores in the U.K., the Telegraph reports. Later, EE customers will be able to conduct other transactions as well–for example, they can pay for their shopping online and send each other money, EE claims.

EE recently won approval to run the U.K.’s first 4G network. Meanwhile, MasterCard has been collecting network partners elsewhere–it recently announced plans to head to Poland and Germany escorted by Deutsche Telekom, first for tag-based payments and eventually a mobile wallet service by 2013.

To keep up with news through the day, visit our Fast Feed page.