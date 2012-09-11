How A San Antonio Startup Hub Is Reinventing Tech Education

American tech education is in trouble. According to this year’s Global Innovation Index survey, the United States ranked No. 11 in “knowledge and technology outputs” and dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in innovation. Not only do American educators soft-pedal STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math) at every level of the system, but tech innovations develop so rapidly nowadays, no formal classroom keeps pace. Instead, the newest, hottest skills get transferred in the most casual and isolated ways: informally, on the job, with one colleague helping another learn something new.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing as long as you can scale that type of learning into a broader-based system that helps ensure our future global competitiveness. Geekdom, a coworking space in San Antonio, Texas, has done precisely that, through an innovative combination of adult and youth educational programs.

We’re not a rental play. We’re about building human equity.

“America has too big of a challenge ahead to have its tech growth concentrated in only in a few of our cities,” says Graham Weston, chairman and cofounder of Rackspace, a $7.57 billion provider of hosting and cloud-computing services based in San Antonio. Weston founded Geekdom last December with fellow tech entrepreneur Nick Longo on a hunch: that technology, collaboration, and education form a virtuous circle that can kick-start a city’s economic growth in a big way.

“We saw Geekdom as an opportunity to organize all the tech startups in the city,” Weston says. “People didn’t know each other. Investors with money to invest didn’t know the companies that needed funding. So first we brought people out of the woodwork.” Longo and Weston structured Geekdom from the beginning to encourage collaboration: In exchange for dirt-cheap rent ($50 per month, $10 for students), entrepreneurs joining Geekdom must contribute at least one hour of their time weekly to sharing their skills with other members.

“We’re not a rental play,” Longo says flatly. “We’re about building human equity–this is a grand experiment that’s long-tail.” Weston adds: “Most coworking spaces and accelerators try to take equity in the companies in exchange for cheap rent. But you won’t give away a truly great idea just for rent money. We may make no money off of the successes that arise within Geekdom. But we’ll measure success through the impact we see in the city a decade now”–a future Weston hopes will be teeming with thriving startups.

Longo and Weston realized the model could scale to educating kids, too.

Weston was uncertain Geekdom would take hold in San Antonio’s modest tech community. (Last April, the top accelerator TechStars named San Antonio the home of its first thematic program, geared to cloud-based startups. But for the most part the city’s startup scene tends to be overshadowed by their flashy neighbor to the north, Austin.) “We were afraid we’d be pushing a rope–that’s a Texas saying for doing something futile, getting no traction,” he recalls. “But the reaction was far from that–we were embraced.” Since December, Geekdom has attracted nearly 500 members, with growth rates justifying an additional 15,000 square feet of space by year’s end. Longo sees the fruits of a collaborative atmosphere daily. Lawyers brief technologists on intellectual-property law (and gaining experience with pro-bono clients who will hopefully mature into paying ones). Technology marketers trade tips for instruction in web design and WordPress templates. Arduino-wielding geeks have wired up a virtual receptionist button that pings the entire office when someone knocks, and the office vending machine is programmed to email its supplier when goodies run low.

Having cleared a friendly space where technology-minded entrepreneurs teach each other, Longo and Weston realized the model could scale to educating kids, too. Both men thought long and hard about the quandary of American education and ultimately decided to home-school their children using K12, software hosted via Rackspace. Both had also struggled as employers to hire great tech talent. (Longo came to Geekdom having sold and exited two software companies of his own, Bluedomino Web Hosting in 2002 and CoffeeCup Software in 2007.)