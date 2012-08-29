How To Specialize Yourself Right Out Of A Job

For the past several decades, the specialist has held sway. Employers were told they needed people on board who did one thing and one thing well. In turn, career and business experts told us to brand ourselves, to make sure we were known for something in particular.

Don’t be a generalist, a jack-of-all-trades, they advised. You’ll confuse the people who would hire you. They won’t value the skills you offer, like the ability to bring together facets of multiple disciplines. Instead, they’ll view you as a dilettante, less than serious about your career and intellectual pursuits.

Seth Godin is a lead spokesman for this viewpoint, that lack of specialty is another word for second rate. “A woodpecker can tap twenty times on a thousand trees and get nowhere, but stay busy. Or he can tap twenty-thousand times on one tree and get dinner,” Godin wrote in The Dip. “The next time you catch yourself being average when you feel like quitting, realize you have only two good choices: Quit or be exceptional,” he continues. “Average is for losers.”

Career specialization is default behavior. We become consumed by daily tasks. We become ever more dedicated to a particular pursuit. We’re told it’s the most efficient way to become better at our jobs. Will this guarantee success? Sure, if you play professional tennis.

But in the view of Carter Phipps, the author of Evolutionaries, we’ve made a terrible mistake. In his view, we’ve managed to specialize ourselves into a ditch.

Overspecialization has its victims: think of the unemployed factory workers and mortgage brokers trying to figure out what to do next. Think of the housing experts who did not realize that their economic models were wrong until it was way too late. We’ve been living with the results.