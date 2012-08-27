Paid-For Social Net App.net Gets Its First Mobile App

App.net hit the headlines recently as it beat its crowdfunding goal and successfully launched as a paid-for alternative social media app like Twitter, but lacking adverts. Now it’s gone mobile as an app called HooHa, courtesy of app makers TheModernInk–who were excited by what they saw as a “thriving” developer community crowding around the new system. It’s an alpha test version, but it is free from the Play Store.

Twitter, App.net’s most similar rival, has recently angered some of its developer community by aggressively shutting down access to its API. It’s a move some say is draconian, but it’s easy to argue that Twitter–which has hundreds of millions of users–is merely acting to protect its business and its revenue streams.

