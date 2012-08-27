advertisement
Samsung Reveals Newest iPod Touch Rival

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Samsung has just revealed its Galaxy Player 5.8, a touchscreen media player designed to sell in the same market as Apple’s industry-leading iPod Touch. Its main feature is a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen, bigger than the 4.8-inch unit on the similar Galaxy S 3 device (although this is actually a phone, versus the simpler internals of the Player). It runs Android underneath Samsung’s TouchWiz UI, has a front-facing VGA resolution camera, and both Wi-Fi and GPS.

Apple is widely expected to reveal a newly updated iPod Touch design in September, and some case designs have begun leaking for the new device already–it’s not clear if the new Touch will have a larger screen like the updated iPhone is expected to have. Other rumors suggest Apple is bringing Wi-Fi abilities to its iPod Nano in an attempt to spread the use of its iCloud music streaming system.

