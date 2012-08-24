You Are Who You Fund: What Todd Akin Teaches Us About Campaign Contributions

When we examine the Todd Akin saga from a crisis communications perspective, the lessons are as obvious as they are numerous. Avoid inflammatory messaging. Do what’s necessary to keep allies by your side. Understand that sacrifice is often necessary if you want to fight another day. And so on.

Todd Akin

As Mr. Akin has seen his party funding run dry and his party brethren run for cover (when they are not turning against him), many have asked about a crisis response. Other than spending what remains in his war chest on ads expressing his remorse, what else can Mr. Akin do? Much as those outside his state may not like it, the congressman is playing it exactly right–staying within Missouri. His opponent, Senator Claire McCaskill, is barely acknowledging the controversy in her campaign because it has barely moved Missouri voters. For whatever else Congressman Akin may not know, he knows that all politics are local.

He also knows that he has long held these views and has been elected to six terms in Congress. Further, it was Missouri Republicans who chose him in the Senate primary–and if he believes they agree with his pro-life stance, even if they are appalled by the way he articulated it, there is every reason to also believe that the grassroots will support him, even if the “grasstops” will not.

At the end of the day, Mr. Akin still thinks he can win. And as such, this is not as much a story about the dos and don’ts of crisis communications as it is about the careful calculations businesses and labor unions must make in the Citizens United era–when contributions are as unlimited as the transparency with which they are made.

Our primary system has devolved into a race to the fringes, resulting in general election candidates whose views are as far from the center as any we’ve seen (Todd Akin is far from the only example, and they exist on both sides of the political spectrum). At the same time, the Citizens United decision has opened the floodgates for big corporations and small businesses to funnel unlimited sums of money to the candidates that will further their policy objectives.

This dichotomy has created a dynamic by which businesses and business leaders don’t have to be as outspoken as Whole Foods CEO John Mackey to arouse the ire of those who might not agree with them. Their dollars speak as loudly as their words–and when the candidates they support espouse increasingly extreme views, they risk alienating at least half of the consumers, investors, and other stakeholders who won’t hesitate to find them guilty by association.

Given that direct donations are a matter of public record, some companies may believe that Political Action Committees may provide some cover. But we’ve already seen examples where that hasn’t been the case. With intensified media and blogger attention to campaign finance issues, the potential exists for any political donation to be subjected to a harsh spotlight.