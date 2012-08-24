This Week In Bots: The Robots We Build To Kill For Us

iRobot’s been working with DARPA on what seems like a very unlikely piece of military hardware: A warbot with an inflatable arm . One would think that inflatables are incompatible with a battlefield, but the design the robot makers have pursued means the arm can be completely collapsed into its body when not needed, improving maneuverability. AlRarm is, the Automaton blog tells us, powered by pumps, actuators, and strings and is much lighter than the typical PackBot jointed arms. That also lightens the burden of soldiers who have to carry the robot into battle. While for now it’s decidedly military, there’s always the hope tech like this can help robots in post-disaster scenarios.

Stanford has been working on its robot Audi car, Shelley, for several years now, but recently let it rip on Thunderhill Raceway in California. It’s a very different effort from Google’s self-driving cars because it has a very different goal: It navigates by GPS but lacks the Google cars’ sophisticated external sensors. Instead it’s packed with sensors and computers that are trying to optimize the performance of the car itself, with the goal of teaching the system to operate on the edge of the car’s physical abilities. Hence the Thunderhill experiments. Stanford’s goal is to develop a robot “safety driver” that can take over–and perfectly control–a car that, under human control, has suffered some kind of near-disaster or a control-loss situation.

Just as the Curiosity rover gets its first short roll on Mars, NASA’s just revealed its next robotic mission to the red planet. The InSight mission will cost $425 million and will try to discover the secrets of Mars’ interior by drilling thirty feet into the soil and performing seismic experiments to peer inside Mars. It’s due for launch in 2016.

Honda’s Robot-Mower. Honda, famous in robot circles for its amazing android Asimo, just used Asimo as a promo tool for its newest robots: lawnmowers. Like a Roomba for your grass, the robot mows in random patterns and just cuts a little bit at a time because it’s designed to go and mow a couple of times a week. It even has a vacuum system to draw grass toward its blades. Depending on options, the Miimo robots will cost up to $3,000 when they hit Europe in 2013.

The Robot Hall Of Fame. Carnegie Mellon university created the Robot Hall Of Fame in 2003, and has honored 21 robots from sci-fi classic C-3PO to the Mars rover Sojourner. This year the new entry is open to public voting, with website visitors able to choose from three nominees in four categories that range from Entertainment to Research. Voting’s open until September 30.

Baby-Driven Robots. Researchers at Ithaca College in New York have made a breakthrough in robotics by designing and building their own mobility robot for disabled babies. Doctor Who fans will spot a similarity to Dalek baddy Davros, but while Davros and earlier mobility robots used joysticks, the new machine detects the baby’s natural leaning motions and moves accordingly. The WeeBot is used by babies as young as five months and is designed to foster learning and growth in children with impaired mobility.

While Isaac Asimov’s famous (fictional) robot laws are all about protecting human life, it seems that at an ever-faster rate we fragile humans are actually using our robots to wage war in real life or deliver police authority from the sky.