The Rules of Social Media: Asking Me To Follow You On Twitter Guarantees I Won’t

People are always asking entrepreneur Cindy Gallop to follow them on Twitter, but that doesn’t make her hit the “Follow” button. Gallop, whose new startup MakeLoveNotPorn is a social media-driven platform that aims to fuel conversation about ( and share video of ) “ #realworldsex ,” finds Twitter begging decidedly unsexy.

In fact, it’s not easy to convince Gallop that your Twitter account is worth her attention. “I curate the people I follow very carefully,” she tells Fast Company, “to deliver a particular mix of up-to-the minute news, insight, particular industry perspectives, and entertainment value.”

Gallop often trusts the people she already follows to help her find new people to follow on Twitter. “I’m very happy with my follow feed, so right now what makes me click the follow button is discovery–coming across someone randomly because someone I follow retweeted them, and thinking, they look like they tweet interesting stuff.”

One of the Twitterati Gallop relies on for entertaining retweets is author William Gibson. “Not only is he one of my favorite authors of all time, his Twitter feed embodies everything I–and so many other people–love about his work; he comes across the quirkiest and most interesting stuff, and RTs the quirkiest and most interesting other people.”

Indeed, Gallop follows an eclectic mix of people on Twitter. Want to get her to follow you without having to ask? Take a cue from the accounts she already follows. One of her favorite people on Twitter is pornstar Danny Wylde, “a good friend and a great source of porn news and thoughtful, insightful industry commentary,” according to Gallop, who also names TextsFromLastNight, Jezebel, FAKEGRIMLOCK, and Twitter’s Katie Jacobs Stanton among her favorite accounts.

When it comes to gaining Twitter followers, Gallop’s philosophy is simple: “never waste your time banging your head against closed doors.

“Engineer yourself into a position where doors open automatically as you approach,” Gallop advises. “In other words, be, communicate, and project yourself as someone worth following. Be interesting, insightful, entertaining, distinctive, innovative, and you will get retweeted and people will follow you.”