Seedcamp’s Reshma Sohoni: Bad Accelerators Will Face “Day Of Reckoning”

When we talk about accelerators, we often do so through an American lens: TechStars, Y Combinator, 500 Startups, DreamIt Ventures, LaunchPad LA. But it’s important not to forget that a strong network of accelerators is also bubbling up across the pond.

Reshma Sohoni is a cofounder and partner of Seedcamp, the London-based accelerator that’s been called the Y Combinator of Europe. As part of our ongoing Fast Talk series on accelerators, we chatted with Sohoni about the “day of reckoning” that she predicts will come to poor-performing accelerators. Earlier this week, we caught up with thought leaders from Y Combinator, TechStars, and Tech Wildcatters, as well as the cofounders of Stripe.

FAST COMPANY: Are accelerators as popular in Europe as they are in the U.S.?

RESHMA SOHONI: In the last two years, there’s been a massive mushrooming of accelerators and incubators all across Europe–every city in every country essentially has one. In terms of quantity, there’s probably as many accelerators in Europe as there are in the US. I would probably say there are too many.

Why?

One of the fascinating challenges we’ve started to face is all these companies coming out of local, far-flung accelerators that want to apply to Seedcamp. If all a local accelerator does is get you into the next accelerator, then you’re in big trouble as a founder. You have to be extremely careful. If you go through two or three accelerators, and you’ve given 20% or 30% equity away already, how do you get future rounds of investment? More and more outfits are talking about taking equity in lieu of payment for consulting or advice or services. They’re often not really accelerators. And you start to dole equity and in a few months time, your term sheet looks completely horrid.

I do think startups that go through accelerators are more likely to be successful than the ones that don’t. But there is a selection bias.

Is there an upside though to this influx of accelerators?