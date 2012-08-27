Tobacco Warriors Set Their Sights On The Grocery Store

What do tobacco and food labels have in common? Not much, unless you consider the successful attorneys who beat the tobacco industry a decade ago for record sums. Now these very same plaintiffs’ attorneys–indefatigable and brilliant–have zeroed in on a new frontier: the grocery store aisles. They smell liability over what’s labeled Kosher, all natural, real fruit, or whole grain, and they believe they have a compelling case to make.

This summer, consumer activists have teamed up with these powerful allies to launch an all-out attack on product labels they believe to be misleading and tantamount to false advertising, if not a crime. General Mills, for instance, is facing a lawsuit from two California mothers who have the Center for Science in the Public Interest in their corner. They want the “natural” label removed from the company’s Nature Valley products because they contain processed ingredients. The suit is only one of 25 cases that, according to the New York Times, have been recently filed against companies such as ConAgra, PepsiCo, and Heinz, over allegedly deceptive labels.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Don Barrett, who won record settlements from Big Tobacco ten years ago and is among a host of lawyers seeking big paydays over the labeling issue, summed up the activist position in just two sentences, stating that mislabeling “is a crime” and that “these products should be taken off the shelves.” In what amounts to the most significant case to date, a federal court in California has been asked to do just that by halting sales of ConAgra products ranging from Pam cooking spray to Hunt’s canned tomatoes.

What is perhaps most troubling in corporate circles is that the fight isn’t limited to the food industry. Just a few weeks ago, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare agreed to discontinue claims that its Centrum vitamin supplement products support “breast health” and “colon health” after the Center for Science in the Public Interest threatened another high-profile lawsuit.

At the same time, other activists are attacking the product labeling issue from the other flank. This November, California voters will consider a ballot initiative that would require food manufacturers to label products that contain ingredients enhanced via biotechnology.

All the while, major news outlets are paying a lot of attention to these activist salvos, which have been increasing in frequency over the past three to four years and are just now reaching critical mass. That’s because media interest is a lynchpin in the activist strategy. Consumer groups see high-profile lawsuits and ballot initiatives as a way to force the issue into the public spotlight and compel reforms without having to rely on government regulators, whom they see as too often colluding with big corporations on labeling issues.

Traditionally, food and pharmaceutical companies have worked with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reach compromises on labeling rules that balance the need for effective marketing with concern for consumer safety. The process is slow, as evidenced by the fact that it took nearly a decade to reach final agreement on the ingredient and nutrition labels we now see on our beverage cans, pasta sauce jars, cereal boxes, and just about every other product we see on store shelves. Frustrated by both the length of the process and the resulting rules, the activists are now stepping up their activities in the courtroom, voting booth, blogosphere, and newsroom.