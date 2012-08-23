LG Display Starts Manufacturing Screens Expected On The New iPhone

LG Display has begun mass production of a thinner display, an LG exec announced , a kind of screen that Apple watchers have been expecting on the new iPhone for some time. Its thinness comes from the fact that the touch circuitry is intertwined among that needed to run the display, instead of as a separate layer.

What with LG Display being an Apple supplier, it looks like yet another ghost of an Apple rumor is gaining a bit of definition. The new iPhone is expected to have a slightly larger, taller screen than the iPhone 4 and 4S have. This announcement from LG comes suspiciously close to the expected September 12 launch date of the new iPhone.

