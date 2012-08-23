Obama Campaign Is First To Accept Donations By Text

Although aid relief agencies often take donations via text message , the Obama campaign is the first U.S. campaign to allow people to pitch in small donations via SMS. The Obama campaign is close to an agreement with Verizon, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile to enable the service this week, and other carriers are expected to get on board soon, the Washington Post reports.

If you’re a U.S. citizen over 18 you can donate up to $10 by texting “GIVE” to 62262. The donation limit is capped at $50 per month, and $200 per election cycle. Corporations and corporate accounts cannot donate via text.

The Federal Election Commission gave the idea a preliminary green light in June, noting earlier this month that the campaigns and not the wireless carriers will be responsible for making sure the donations are legal.

