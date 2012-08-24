Meet Doorsteps, The Company That Wants To Take The Misery Out Of Home Buying

The process of buying a home hasn’t changed a great deal since the 1930s. Sure, there are a few more mortgage loans available, agents have mobile phones and websites, and there’s third-party syndication, but there hasn’t been any major, disruptive thinking in the overall home buying system. Until now.

While those in a position to qualify to buy a home are fortunate, it can still be one of the most complex, difficult, and emotional experiences in your life. And not just for the buyers–it’s often equally complicated for real estate agents and even the banks. The equation of rapidly rising or declining prices, competition for the ideal home, title companies, inspectors, and indecipherable documents can lead to a recipe for disappointment and confusion.

After going through the process of buying apartments and homes themselves, the founders of Doorsteps decided to quietly change this complicated system by explaining each stage of the home buying process in-depth and involving all required parties–buyers, agents, mortgage lenders, and banks.

Doorsteps is like Baby Center meets Basecamp for home buying–they want to restore trust and respect in the home buying process and help buyers “see behind the curtain” so they don’t feel misled during their home buying experience. Buyers get unbiased, comprehensive advice for how to make all major decisions and complete all their to-dos right within the app, so that ultimately, they are more organized and empowered at every step. It’s the perfect time, and application, to help rethink and redefine the home buying journey.

Doorsteps believes that a portion of the problem in the home-buying experience is the fragmentation; buyers are already pulled in multiple directions and this only adds to the confusion. Doorsteps aims to be the one place where the entire home buying journey can be understood, and ultimately accomplished.

I first met Doorstep’s founder, Michele Serro, about seven years ago during a partnership project with IDEO, and I came to really appreciate her genuine, empathetic approach to problem solving. Michele recently explained that she doesn’t “want a world where people lose their homes to foreclosure. Or, on the flip side, who don’t even consider buying a home in their lifetime because they have the wrong information.” Michele doesn’t want home buyers to be filled with stress, confusion and ultimately regret. She wants to make the experience what it should be: wonderful.

After speaking with Michele, I noted the following six observations that are helpful when thinking about disrupting legacy systems: